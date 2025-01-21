Russell (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
This is good news for a Brooklyn team that just ruled Ben Simmons (illness) out for Tuesday. Russell is therefore poised for a lot of usage against the Knicks. In six appearances with the Nets, Russell holds averages of 13.2 points, 8.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Seven dimes in Sunday's start•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Moving to starting role•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Available vs. Los Angeles•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Won't go Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Now questionable for Wednesday•