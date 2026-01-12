Wolf finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

It was the first career double-double for the 27th overall pick in the 2025 Draft. Wolf was making his third start in the last six games as Michael Porter (knee/rest) has spotted in and out of the lineup, and during those three starts the rookie forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 threes in 29.7 minutes.