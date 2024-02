Sharpe produced eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 111-86 win over the Grizzlies.

Sharpe is the league's second-most impactful rebounder on a per-minute basis this season, trailing only Andre Drummond. Sharpe is averaging a modest 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds with no defensive playmaking across three contests since the All-Star break, but his categorical dominance makes him worth monitoring down the stretch.