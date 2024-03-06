Sharpe (wrist) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Sharpe is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a right wrist contusion. Jalen Wilson and Nic Claxton should continue to receive extended minutes if Sharpe remains out.
More News
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Suffers wrist injury Monday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Impressive off bench Thursday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Eight points, eight boards in win•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Strong per-minute producer in return•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Says he'll play Tuesday•