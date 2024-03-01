Sharpe amassed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 victory over the Hawks.

Sharpe played fewer minutes than Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith, but he outplayed them both with an efficient outing -- he only missed two shots from the field while ending two boards shy of a double-double. Sharpe can get the job done on both ends of the court when given enough minutes, but his fantasy upside will remain limited if he continues to play off the bench on a regular basis.