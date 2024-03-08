Sharpe (wrist) is probable for Saturday's game versus Charlotte, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Sharpe is expected to return to action Saturday after missing Brooklyn's previous two contests with a right wrist contusion. If Sharpe is further upgraded to available, he should serve as Brooklyn's primary backup center behind Nic Claxton.
More News
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Ruled out against Philadelphia•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Suffers wrist injury Monday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Impressive off bench Thursday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Eight points, eight boards in win•