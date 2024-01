Sharpe (knee) said Tuesday that he's ramping up his conditioning work and weightlifting, but he's without a timeline for returning to game action, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.

Sharpe hyperextended his left knee on Jan. 7 and has been sidelined ever since. The 22-year-old was logging a career-high 16.0 minutes per game across 37 appearances for Brooklyn prior to the injury, producing 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks per game.