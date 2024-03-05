Sharpe (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Sharpe suffered a right wrist injury Monday against the Grizzlies, but the Nets are calling it a contusion. That suggests that he will likely be day-to-day moving forward, and it's possible the Nets are being cautious on the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Sharpe out, Nic Claxton could see a heavy workload and Noah Clowney may see some rare minutes after being recalled from the G League.
