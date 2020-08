Allen recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.

Allen had one of the best games of his career in the loss, having never previously recorded that statline. Taking the assists out of the equation, it's just the second time (regular season or playoffs) that Allen has posted at least 14 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. The performance also marks Allen's fifth straight double-double.