Allen totaled six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, and four blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Hornets.

Allen matched his career high in blocks, swatting four for the third time this season (and second time in the last three tilts). His offensive game remains raw and is mostly limited to catching and finishing at the rim. However, the rookie's overall development is clearly a priority for the franchise, so expect him to continue seeing ample minutes across the last 10 contests of 2017-18.