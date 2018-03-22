Nets' Jarrett Allen: Posts nine boards, four blocks Wednesday
Allen totaled six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, and four blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Hornets.
Allen matched his career high in blocks, swatting four for the third time this season (and second time in the last three tilts). His offensive game remains raw and is mostly limited to catching and finishing at the rim. However, the rookie's overall development is clearly a priority for the franchise, so expect him to continue seeing ample minutes across the last 10 contests of 2017-18.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Starting Friday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Practices Thursday, on track to play Friday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Another underwhelming effort Sunday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...