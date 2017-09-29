Allen (hip) is expected to compete for minutes at center as a rookie, Nets Daily reports.

The first-round pick out of Texas was held out of summer league with a hip injury, but all signs point to Allen being fully recovered and ready to participate in preseason contests. While Allen is still raw overall, he's a top-tier athlete and represents a significant upgrade in athleticism and leaping ability over projected starter Timofey Mozgov and veteran free agent signee Tyler Zeller. "I think you're seeing a guy his athletic ability is pretty impressive," coach Kenny Atkinson said. "How fast he is up and down the court, how quick he is off his feet. How well he moves. We're talking about a modern five man in this league."