Porter accumulated 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

MPJ turned in his second double-double in his past three games and third during the month of December. He was very efficient from the field, and converted all five free throw attempts. Cam Thomas returning to the lineup after a near two-month absence had virtually no impact on Porter's scoring. This was the second time this season where each player topped 25 points. It also happened in the second game of the season for Brooklyn back on Oct. 24 versus Cleveland.