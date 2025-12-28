Porter accumulated 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

MPJ turned in his second double-double in his past three games and third during the month of December. He was very efficient from the field, and converted all five free-throw attempts. Cam Thomas returning to the lineup after a near two-month absence had virtually no impact on Porter's scoring; this was the second time this season where each player topped 25 points, with the first instance having come Oct. 24 versus Cleveland.