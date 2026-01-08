Porter tallied 34 points (12-24 FG, 8-18 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals over 38 minutes during the Nets' 104-103 overtime loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

Porter came out firing with 12 points in the first quarter and tied a career high with eight three-pointers, but he failed to score any points in overtime. Wednesday's game marked the 10th 30-point game for Porter this season, and he has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 outings. Over that 12-game span, he has averaged 28.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 4.8 threes and 1.3 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.