Porter generated 24 points (10-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes of Friday's 105-98 loss to Orlando.

Six of Porter's assists came in the first quarter -- matching his previous career high -- and his seventh came with over seven minutes left in the second period. The 27-year-old paced Brooklyn in points, rebounds and assists. Porter notched his third double-double of the campaign, and his 23 field goal attempts tied a season high. In 11 games this season, Porter is averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 46/35/84 shooting splits.