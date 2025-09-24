Claxton said during Tuesday's Media Day that his back is a lot better, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton was hampered by a back issue for the majority of the 2024-25 season. He said he's had "a really good offseason," however, setting him up for a potential bounce-back campaign. Despite being limited, Claxton put up regular-season averages of 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks on 56.3 percent from the field and 51.3 percent from the line in 2024-25.