Claxton recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 116-103 victory over the Hornets.

Claxton got back on track following a few sub-par performances, recording his fifth double-double of the season. Despite some ups and downs, it's been a relatively strong season for Claxton, who's averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game. Aside from the modest rebounding numbers, managers have basically got what they bargained for when drafting Claxton.