Nets' Nic Claxton: Coming off bench Wednesday
Claxton is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Magic on Wednesday.
Claxton will operate under a minutes restriction and in a bench role in his return from a two-game absence due to personal reasons. Day'Ron Sharpe will draw the start for a third consecutive game.
