Claxton sustained a right pinky finger injury during Friday's 130-126 double-overtime loss to the Celtics and is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 39 minutes.

It's unclear when Claxton injured his finger, though he was able to finish Friday's contest. The big man was Brooklyn's third-leading scorer and tied the team-high mark in rebounds. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers, and if he's unable to suit up, Day'Ron Sharpe would likely get the starting nod.