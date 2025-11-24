Claxton logged 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during the Nets' 119-109 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Claxton was cleared to play through a sprained left elbow Sunday, and he ended up leading both teams with 11 rebounds (three of which came on the offensive glass). It was the third-year center's third double-double of the season and first since Nov. 5 against the Pacers, though he was coming off a triple-double performance against the Celtics on Friday. Claxton has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals over 29.9 minutes per game.