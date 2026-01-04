Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said he expects Claxton (personal) to return to the team Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton has been away from the team for personal reasons and will miss his second straight game Sunday, but it sounds like he'll be available for Wednesday's game versus the Magic. Day'Ron Sharpe should be looking at another start Sunday, and he'll make for an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues with the increased opportunity.