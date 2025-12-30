Claxton provided 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 120-107 loss to the Warriors.

Claxton turned in arguably his best two-way performance of the season, falling one rebound short of a double-double, while also adding a season-high six combined steals-plus-blocks. Claxton has been able to put together another productive campaign thus far. In 12 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks, which is good enough for top-40 value.