Claxton put up 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to Cleveland.

Claxton has scored in double digits in both games to start the season, but has yet to record a block or a three-pointer. Cam Thomas and Michael Porter handled the brunt of Brooklyn's scoring Friday, as both ended the game with 33 and 31 points respectively, but expect Claxton to be involved a little more offensively in games where either aren't scorching hot from the field.