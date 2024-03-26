Claxton supplied nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 96-88 win over the Raptors.

Claxton didn't have his best scoring performance Monday, but it wasn't due to a lack of efficiency, as he made four of his five attempts from the field. He certainly made his presence felt on the glass, and he ended just one rebound shy from tying his season-high mark in that category. Claxton has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in eight of his 13 appearances this month.