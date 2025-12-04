Claxton closed Wednesday's 113-103 victory over Chicago with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals over 35 minutes.

For the third time in his career, Claxton reached nine assists as he just missed out on a triple-double. With his elite rim protection and playmaking, he's well on pace for a career-best season. Through 21 games, he holds averages of 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists,0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on 56.0 percent shooting from the field.