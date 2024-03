Claxton (illness), who is questionable for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, wasn't at the Nets' morning shootaround, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Although Claxton didn't participate in Brooklyn's morning shootaround, he's with the team in Milwaukee, so it's still possible he suits up. If he's unavailable, Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford and Noah Clowney could see additional minutes.