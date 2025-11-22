Claxton totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-105 victory over the Celtics.

Claxton was limited to just seven points on 1-for-9 shooting his last time out, but he bounced back with a vengeance Friday night, guiding the Nets to a win while notching the first triple-double of his career. Claxton has shown some impressive playmaking this season, as he's dishing out a career-high 4.4 dimes a night to go with averages of 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.