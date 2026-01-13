default-cbs-image
Claxton ended with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 25 minutes during Monday's 113-105 loss to the Mavericks.

The 26-year-old center continues to make an impact at the rim. Claxton has recorded multiple blocks in three of four games since rejoining the Nets after dealing with a personal matter in early January, and since the beginning of December he's averaging 12.6 points, 7.8 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0,8 steals over his last 16 contests.

