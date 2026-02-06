Claxton racked up 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 loss to Orlando.

Claxton produced another mediocre line Thursday, and he has been averaging less production across every major category since Jan. 1 when compared with his season-long numbers. While he's a versatile contributor, his overall output has dipped in recent weeks, and it's possible the Nets shut him down eventually as they play for lottery odds.