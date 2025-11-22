Nets' Nic Claxton: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Claxton is probable for Sunday's game in Toronto due to a left elbow sprain, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Claxton is dealing with a minor issue with the elbow on his shooting arm, but it's not expected to keep him out. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Sunday's tip.
