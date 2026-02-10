Claxton provided 28 points (12-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 123-115 victory over the Bulls.

Claxton took advantage of the fact that Chicago is without a proven NBA center, scoring a season-high 28 points, while also recording his first double-double in his past 22 appearances. Despite a consistent role, Claxton's overall value has taken a hit of late, thanks largely to the fact that his defensive contributions have been less than adequate. In fact, he has now failed to record a single block in five straight games. He remains a must-roster player, albeit one with a slightly limited ceiling.