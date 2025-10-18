Claxton recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-114 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Claxton posted a strong showing on the offensive end and was one of two starters to score in double digits. The big man also showed up on the boards, where he snagged a team-high 11 rebounds. Claxton will be in search of a bounce-back campaign heading into the 2025-26 regular season after seeing a noticeable dip in his scoring and rebounding averages a year ago.