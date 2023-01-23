Claxton recorded 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-15 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 victory over the Warriors.

The 24 points and 15 rebounds were new career highs for Claxton, whose stellar production in the counting categories made it easy for fantasy managers to deal with his horrid free-throw shooting on high volume. Managers who drafted Claxton with the understanding that he would be toxic in the free-throw percentage category couldn't be more pleased with the young center's output of late. He's recorded at least three blocks in an astounding 12 straight games and is averaging 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 72.2 percent from the field during that stretch.