Claxton will start against the Clippers on Friday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Claxton operated under a minutes restriction off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Orlando following a two-game absence due to personal reasons, though he'll return to the starting five Friday. As a result, Day'Ron Sharpe will slide back to the second unit. Claxton has averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.2 minutes per game over his last five starts.