Claxton provided seven points (3-4 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 overtime loss to Orlando.

Claxton's upside is muted in the reserve role, but head coach Jordi Fernandez said that Claxton's minutes restrictions would be lifted his next time out, so we'd expect him to return to the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers. Day'Ron Sharpe finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and five turnovers across 30 minutes in the one-point loss.