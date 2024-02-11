Claxton closed Saturday's 123-103 win over San Antonio with 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes.

Claxton led all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds while adding a team-high-tying pair of bocks and ending as one of two Nets players with 20 or more points in a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double showcase. Claxton has tallied at least 20 points and 10 boards in five games this season, now recording a double-double in seven of his last 10 contests.