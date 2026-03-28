Traore had nine points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and four steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers.

The four steals were a season high for the rookie. Traore's offensive contributions have been shaky in March, however, and through 13 games this month he's averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 1.8 boards, 1.2 threes and 0.8 steals in 21.8 minutes while shooting a rough 32.8 percent from the floor.