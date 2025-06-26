Traore was selected by the Nets with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Traore averaged 11.7 points and 5.1 assists in 22.8 minutes per game in France's top league, flashing elite speed and athleticism to pair with strong passing abilities. The 19-year-old shot just 30 percent from three-point range in his past two seasons, and it may take him some time to adapt on the defensive end. Still, the physical tools are impressive, and with proper development, Traore could be a high-level starter. The Nets already drafted point guard Egor Demin and are expected to have Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Keon Johnson return in the backcourt, so it's unclear where Traore fits in at the moment.