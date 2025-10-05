Traore tallied seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes in Saturday's 123-88 exhibition game win over Hapoel Jerusalem.

Traore struggled with efficiency in Brooklyn's preseason opener after shooting just 30.4 percent from the field in three Summer League appearances. The No.19 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role for Brooklyn, though he'll have to compete for playing time with Egor Demin (foot), Kobe Bufkin and Ben Saraf.