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Nets' Nolan Traore: Probable for Wednesday
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1 min read
Traore has a right eye abrasion and is probable for Wednesday against the Thunder.
Traore has played a modest role for the Nets in recent weeks. Over his last seven outings, he's shooting 33.9 percent from the field with 7.7 points and 3.0 assists in 19.3 minutes per contest.
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