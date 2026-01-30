Traore closed with nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Thursday's 107-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Making his first start in the NBA with fellow rookie Egor Demin (foot) sidelined, Traore didn't look out of place, but he didn't make much of an impact, either. Traore missed the last two games himself due to an illness, and through 14 contests in January the 19th overall pick in the 2025 Draft is averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 boards and 1.1 threes in 23.9 minutes.