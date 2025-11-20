site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Nolan Traore: Returning to G League
RotoWire Staff
Traore was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday.
Traore continues to bounce back and forth between Brooklyn and Long Island. He should see the majority of his playing time in the G League, at least for the time being.
