Nets' Nolan Traore: To be rested Thursday
Traore will be rested Thursday against the Hawks.
Traore has been shouldering big workloads lately, so the Nets are giving him a maintenance day. Ben Saraf and Terence Mann could step into larger roles in the backcourt with this news.
