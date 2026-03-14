Agbaji (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

As expected, Agbaji has been upgraded from probable to available, and despite being left out of the rotation the past two games, he could reclaim minutes versus Philadelphia. Egor Demin (foot) and Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb) were recently ruled out for the season, while Nic Claxton (rest), Michael Porter (ankle) and Drake Powell (knee) are all unavailable Saturday, opening up potential minutes for Agbaji.