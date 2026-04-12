site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nets-ochai-agbaji-probable-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Ochai Agbaji: Probable for Sunday
•
1 min read
Agbaji (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Agbaji is dealing with lower-back soreness but will likely suit up for Brooklyn's regular-season finale. However, he isn't guaranteed to see significant burn if he's cleared to suit up.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories