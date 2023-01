Curry will start Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Curry will get the start as Ben Simmons (knee) sits out. It will be just his third start of the season, but he's been seeing more consistent action since the beginning of 2023. This month, the sharpshooter is averaging 16.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists and hitting 50.0 percent of his threes in 27.2 minutes.