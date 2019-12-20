Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores career-high 41 points
Dinwiddie had 41 points (14-29 FG, 4-11 3PT, 9-10 FT), five assists, one rebound and four turnovers in 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss at San Antonio.
Dinwiddie continues to play at an All-Star level in recent weeks, and he is averaging 26.0 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the field during the month of December. He will remain Brooklyn's main scoring threat ahead of Saturday's contest against Atlanta.
