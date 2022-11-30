Watanabe will continue to receive treatment on his right hamstring as an MRI confirmed that it was a strain, and he will be reassessed in a week, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe will miss his sixth straight game Wednesday and will be out for at least another week due to his hamstring injury. With Ben Simmons (knee) also out, Joe Harris, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris are in line for extended minutes. Watanabe is averaging 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.2 minutes across 14 games this season.