Williams is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Wizards on Friday.

Williams was moved into the Nets' starting lineup for Thursday's loss to the Rockets, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds and five steals over 27 minutes. He'll come off the bench Friday due to the returns of Terance Mann and Egor Demin, but Williams should still see a healthy amount of minutes of the bench in the absence of Michael Porter (illness).