Nets' Ziaire Williams: Back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will come off the bench Monday against the Hornets.
Williams will retreat to a bench role after making two straight starts. He's averaging 9.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 27.4 minutes in his last five appearances off the bench.
